Planned to blow up "Azov" soldiers in Zaporizhzhia: SSU detains two FSB agents. PHOTOS

Two Russian agents were detained in Zaporizhzhia who were preparing to blow up the soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

At the request of the FSB, the attackers were supposed to plant an improvised explosive device under the official car of the "Azov" soldiers fighting on the front line.

"The FSB order was executed by two agents who had repeatedly served sentences for robbery and drug trafficking. The repeat offenders came to the attention of the aggressor through the wife of one of them, who lives in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and works for the enemy. Following the instructions of the Russian special service, the agents made an IED with their own hands and then tracked the cars of Ukrainian soldiers.

In addition, the defendants had to install a hidden camera at the site of the planned terrorist attack with an online broadcast for the FSB. In this way, Russian special services hoped to track the arrival of 'Azov' fighters to their car and remotely activate the IED at that moment," the statement said.

The SSU exposed the agents in advance and detained them.

During the searches of the suspects' homes, a ready-made IED, additional components for making new explosives, and phones used to contact the FSB supervisor were seized.

Both detainees were served a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2 Art. 28, Part 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

p. 2 Art. 28, paras. 1, 2 Art. 263 (illegal manufacture and storage of explosives without a permit provided for by law, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

They are currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

