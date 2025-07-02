Agent of Russian FSB who was preparing series of terrorist attacks in Kharkiv has been detained, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SSU CI prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Kharkiv. As a result of a special operation in the frontline city, an FSB agent was detained who had been preparing explosions near government agencies in the region on the orders of the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, to commit the crimes, the suspect manufactured three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which he then placed in caches for the perpetrators of the planned terrorist attacks.







The investigation established that the explosives were prepared by a local FSB agent, a 48-year-old laboratory assistant at one of Kharkiv's universities. The enemy special service recruited him through Telegram channels.

"On the instructions of his supervisor, the agent made IEDs for remote detonation, "reinforcing" them with nuts, screws and nails.

For conspiracy purposes, the suspect equipped the explosives in the apartment of his neighbours, who had left the city and left him the keys to look after their home," the statement said.

The suspect hid two ready-made IEDs equipped with phones for remote activation in caches, the coordinates of which he received from his supervisor.

In order not to arouse suspicion, the offender disguised the IED as various household items, including sports balls.

The SSU officers exposed the enemy agent in advance, documented his crimes and detained him red-handed when he was arranging a cache for the 3rd explosive near an apartment building.

During the searches, the SSU seized components for new IEDs and a phone used to contact the Russian special service.

SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 14, part 1, Article 258, part 2 (preparation for a terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Art. 263, Part 1 (illegal handling of explosives).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.