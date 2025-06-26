Lured soldier to "date with girl" and tried to blow him up: SSU detains Russian agent. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An agent of the Russian special services, who was supposed to commit a series of terrorist attacks in northern Ukraine on the orders of the Russian Federation, has been detained.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

One of the agent's tasks was to kill a National Guard soldier in Kyiv.

To do this, he lured the Ukrainian soldier to one of the capital's courtyards under the guise of a "date" with a girl from a "dating chat".

"When the soldier arrived at the location, the ruscists remotely detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), which was in a scooter parked next to the 'meeting place'. No one was injured in the incident," the statement said.

The agent was a 19-year-old resident of Kyiv region who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram.

"After being recruited, the agent arrived in Kyiv, settled in a rented apartment and made explosives according to the curator's instructions. The suspect then purchased a scooter, hid an IED in the trunk, and delivered it to the site of the planned terrorist attack. After the failed attempt, the agent received a new task: to arrive in the city of Pryluky in Chernihiv region, check into a hotel and prepare for new tasks. One of them was to set fire to a military vehicle, and the other was to prepare a new terrorist attack," the SSU said.

The agent was detained in hot pursuit immediately after the car was set on fire.

During the search, components for an explosive device and a phone with evidence of working for the enemy were seized from him.

The agent has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

