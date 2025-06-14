Armed Forces officer was planned to be blown up in Odesa, and enemy agent was detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine foiled another terrorist attack that was to take place in Odesa on the orders of Russian special services.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, the special operation resulted in the detention of a Russian agent who was tasked with blowing up an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.







What do you know about the attacker?

The investigation established that the executor of the Russian order was a 31-year-old resident of Odesa region, recruited through Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

Initially, he was given a so-called "test" task - to set fire to a military vehicle. After completing it, the agent received instructions on how to organise the assassination attempt.

"In particular, he was supposed to take an improvised explosive device (IED) from a pre-prepared cache and plant it at the place of the military's stay," the statement said.

The SSU officers exposed the hostile intentions in advance and documented the criminal actions in stages.

What is known about the attempted assassination?

According to the investigation, the agent's task was to plant explosives with fragmentation elements in a playground in one of Odesa's residential districts. The Russian special services then planned to remotely activate the IED using a mobile phone with which the explosives were armed.

See more: Two Russian agents who blew up prosecutor’s car in Dnipro have been detained, according to Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

How was the offender detained?

The SSU operatives detained the criminal red-handed immediately after he planted an explosive device at the site of a planned terrorist attack.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2, Art. 15, Art. 258 (completed attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

ч. 2, Art. 28, Art. 194 (intentional destruction of property by arson by prior conspiracy);

ч. 2, Art. 28, Art. 114-1, para. 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

A pre-trial restraint of detention without bail was imposed on him.

The operation was conducted by the SSU Office in Odesa region under the procedural supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office.