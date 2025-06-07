Two Russian agents who blew up prosecutor’s car in Dnipro have been detained, according to Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

Two residents of Dnipro were served with a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the suspects were looking for quick money on Telegram channels and were recruited by representatives of the Russian special service.

Following the instructions of their supervisor, they planted an improvised explosive device in a designated place near the prosecutor's car in one of the districts of Dnipro city. Subsequently, they activated the explosive and installed a remote monitoring and control device near the scene of the attack.

As a result of the explosion on 6 June 2025, the owner of the car, a prosecutor, was injured.

During the special operation, prosecutors, together with investigators from the SSU and the regional police, identified the suspects in hot pursuit and detained them in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

During the searches, mobile phones and various IED components were seized from the men.

A motion was filed with the court to impose on them custody as a measure of restraint.