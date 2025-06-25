She handed over mined scooter to military: SSU detains Russian agent in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

A Russian agent who carried out a terrorist attack against the military on 20 June was detained in Kharkiv.

Then the Russian special services activated the explosives hidden in the trunk of the scooter when two soldiers were nearby.

It happened near a Kharkiv cafe where the enemy lured the soldiers under the guise of handing them a "volunteer" scooter.

"To prepare the crime, the aggressor recruited a 19-year-old Kharkiv resident whom he 'found' on Telegram job search channels. After the recruitment, the agent received detailed instructions from her supervisor on how to make an IED at home. She then purchased household chemicals, a battery, wires and two telephones for remote detonation. The suspect brought the ready-made explosives to the scooter's parking place and hid the IED in its trunk," the statement said.

Using a camera disguised at the site of the planned terrorist attack, Russian special services tracked the arrival of the military at the "location".

After that, the terrorist tried to "lay low", but was detained by law enforcement a few hours after the explosion. During the search, unused components of the explosive device and a phone with evidence of working for the enemy were seized.

She has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

