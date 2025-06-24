Civilians shot in Kyiv region: three Russian servicemen served suspicion notices - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, served suspicion notices in absentia to three servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces involved in the killings of civilians during the temporary occupation of Kyiv region in 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, among the suspects is 35-year-old Captain Timur Tamazov, commander of a unit of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation (Pskov). According to the investigation, on February 27, 2022, he ordered his subordinates to shoot at civilians who were trying to evacuate from the area of hostilities near the village of Zdvyzhivka. On the same day, the Russian military opened fire on a minibus of a construction company heading towards Borodianka. The shelling killed two people and seriously injured two others.

Watch more: Three new enemy "Chernika-2" strike UAVs were shot down by Ukrainian soldiers using anti-aircraft drones. VIDEO

The second suspect, 23-year-old Vladimir Osipov, a serviceman of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Army of the Russian Federation, shot two residents of Gostomel with an assault rifle on March 28, 2022.

The third suspect is 48-year-old Alexey Abramov, a company commander of the same brigade. During the occupation of the village of Ivankiv, he ordered his subordinates to torture civilians and compiled "execution lists" of Ukrainian resistance members.

All three Russians were served suspicion notices in absentia under Part 1 and Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which caused the death of people).