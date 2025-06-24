6 651 23
Three new enemy "Chernika-2" strike UAVs were shot down by Ukrainian soldiers using anti-aircraft drones. VIDEO
The Southern Defence Forces shot down three of Russia's newest "Chernika-2" kamikaze drones, one of which had the inscription "Someone shoot it down already!" on its wing.
According to Censor.NET, a video of successful attacks by Ukrainian anti-aircraft drones has been posted on social media.
According to available information, the "Chernika-2" drone is quite cheap, has a target acquisition function and a warhead weighing 3.5 kilograms.
