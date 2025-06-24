ENG
Territorial defence fighters from 104th Brigade tracked down enemy "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery system and destroyed it with drones while it was in hiding. VIDEO

Drone operators from the international company of attack drones "Serafym" of the 104th separate territorial defence brigade "Horyn" tracked down and destroyed an enemy "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery system.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian self-propelled artillery unit "Pion". VIDEO

