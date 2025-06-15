4 055 2
Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian self-propelled artillery unit "Pion". VIDEO
As a result of the coordinated work of the Black Forest aerial reconnaissance unit and related units, a Russian self-propelled artillery system "Pion" was destroyed.
This was reported on the page of the Black Forest brigade, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the brigade's aerial reconnaissance unit detected and adjusted fire on the Russian UAV.
"The adjacent units turned the self-propelled artillery system with a powerful 203 mm cannon into scrap," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password