Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian self-propelled artillery unit "Pion". VIDEO

As a result of the coordinated work of the Black Forest aerial reconnaissance unit and related units, a Russian self-propelled artillery system "Pion" was destroyed.

This was reported on the page of the Black Forest brigade, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the brigade's aerial reconnaissance unit detected and adjusted fire on the Russian UAV.

"The adjacent units turned the self-propelled artillery system with a powerful 203 mm cannon into scrap," the statement said.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed car, pickup truck, truck, armoured vehicles, shelters and enemy infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

