Defence forces destroyed car, pickup truck, truck, armoured vehicles, shelters and enemy infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guard pilots of the Phoenix UAV unit in Kharkiv region destroyed a car, a pickup truck, an armour, a hideout and enemy infantry.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,003,860 people (+1,170 per day), 10,937 tanks, 29,190 artillery systems, 22,804 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

