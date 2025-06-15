Defence forces destroyed car, pickup truck, truck, armoured vehicles, shelters and enemy infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guard pilots of the Phoenix UAV unit in Kharkiv region destroyed a car, a pickup truck, an armour, a hideout and enemy infantry.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

