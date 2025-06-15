Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,003,860 people (+1,170 per day), 10,937 tanks, 29,190 artillery systems, 22,804 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,003,860 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1003860 (+1170) people,

tanks - 10937 (+0) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22804 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 29190 (+33) units,

MLRS - 1418 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1186 (+1) units,

aircraft - 416 (+0) units,

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical level UAVs - 40709 (+123),

cruise missiles - 3337 (+0),

ships - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 52017 (+89) units,

special equipment - 3915 (+1)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.