Special forces of DIU destroyed expensive Russian air defence systems in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, the military of the Active Operations Department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed several units of Russian air defence systems.

This was reported by the press service of the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the reconnaissance men used drones to detect and strike several air defence systems of the Russian army, in particular, the 9K317M Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, the 9S19 Ginger radar station from the S-300V air defence system and the Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system were destroyed.

