Ukraine is first to carry out indefinite sanitary exchange of prisoners directly from front line

As part of the exchange on June 14, wounded prisoners of war were handed over to the Russian side directly from the front line.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the project "I Want to Live"

The fourth day of the exchange under the "all-for-all" formula in two categories has been successfully completed. This is the third stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war. The first stage took place on June 10, the second on June 12. This exchange also included prisoners of war under the age of 25.

Indefinite sanitary exchange of prisoners

Also today, in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul, Ukraine was the first to start the procedure for the "indefinite sanitary exchange".

We remind you that Ukraine and Russia agreed not only on the return from captivity of all prisoners of war from both sides who are seriously injured or ill, as well as under the age of 25, but also on the agreement on the procedure for the simplified return of wounded prisoners of war.

As part of this exchange, wounded prisoners of war were handed over to the Russian side directly from the front line.

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th SAB dealt devastating blows to enemy equipment, destroying two motorcycles and infantry shelters. VIDEO

Wounded and sick prisoners of war are a special category

Ukraine has long emphasized that the issue of prisoners of war is exclusively humanitarian, and the Russian side agreed to this for the first time during the talks in Istanbul on June 2. Wounded and sick prisoners of war are a special category. The nature of injuries and wounds sustained as a result of hostilities requires specialized, expensive and lengthy treatment and rehabilitation.

The timeliness and completeness of medical care are critical factors in preserving the lives and health of such people. Such assistance can be provided most effectively outside of places of detention. That is why this category of prisoners of war should be immediately handed over to the other side, and not held captive for months or even years.

"Ukraine has fulfilled its part of the obligations: the wounded Russians who were captured a few days ago were handed over to the Russian side today after their medical stabilization," the project said.

Today, June 14, 2025, another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place.