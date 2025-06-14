1 407 8
Soldiers of 5th SAB dealt devastating blows to enemy equipment, destroying two motorcycles and infantry shelters. VIDEO
The fighters of the 5th separate assault brigade continue to deliver devastating blows to the enemy's equipment and fortifications.
This time, two enemy motorcycles and an infantry hideout were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
