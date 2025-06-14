ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB dealt devastating blows to enemy equipment, destroying two motorcycles and infantry shelters. VIDEO

The fighters of the 5th separate assault brigade continue to deliver devastating blows to the enemy's equipment and fortifications.

This time, two enemy motorcycles and an infantry hideout were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed nine vehicles, communication antennas, field warehouse with ammunition, eight positions and four enemy shelters. VIDEO

