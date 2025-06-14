ENG
Border guards destroyed nine vehicles, communication antennas, field warehouse with ammunition, eight positions and four enemy shelters. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance men of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment used drones to destroy nine enemy vehicles, communication antennas, a field staff with a ammunition, and also hit eight enemy positions and four hideouts.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

