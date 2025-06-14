888 1
Border guards destroyed nine vehicles, communication antennas, field warehouse with ammunition, eight positions and four enemy shelters. VIDEO
The aerial reconnaissance men of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment used drones to destroy nine enemy vehicles, communication antennas, a field staff with a ammunition, and also hit eight enemy positions and four hideouts.
This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password