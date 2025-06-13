Russian Su-25 downed by "friendly fire" near occupied Soledar. VIDEO

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was downed by friendly fire over the occupied town of Soledar in the Donetsk region.

Footage of the incident was shared in Russian Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.

"The cause of the Su-25 crash has, let’s say, been determined. The pilot is in hospital with a broken arm. A commission will investigate what exactly went wrong and who is to blame," said pro-Russian blogger Illia Tumanov, author of the Fighterbomber aviation Telegram channel.

Read more: Russian Su-35 shot down by Ukrainian F-16 in Kursk region - Bild

The incident was also confirmed by Ukrainian OSINT analyst AviVector.

According to him, a pair of Su-25s took off from the Taganrog-Central airfield and were operating in the Vuhledar–Avdiivka sector. During the mission, one of the aircraft crashed.

The pilot managed to eject, and a Mi-8MTPR helicopter was dispatched to evacuate him from the crash site.

Meanwhile, OSINTtechnical suggested that the Su-25 was likely hit by an unguided rocket fired by its wingman.

Watch more: Wreckage of downed enemy plane Su-24M, flight number RF-92025, which fell on high-rise building in occupied Soledar. VIDEO