Russian Su-35 shot down by Ukrainian F-16 in Kursk region - Bild

For the first time, Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-35 with the help of a Western F-16 fighter jet. It happened on the Kursk direction.

This is reported by Bild, Censor.NET informs.

The battle took place on 7 June over the north-east of Ukraine. Ukrainian aviation used aircraft to attack Russian positions in Sumy and Kursk regions.

At the same time, the Russians sent a Su-35 into the battle. However, the Russian pilot was ambushed. Ukraine, along with the F-16, raised a Swedish Saab 340 AEW&C, which detected the Russian fighter 200-300 km away and transmitted the coordinates to the F-16 pilot.

The publication notes that the -16 fired an AIM-120 missile that hit the Su-35 near the settlement of Korenevo in the Kursk region. The pilot managed to eject, and the Ukrainian pilots returned to the base without losses.

As a reminder, on 7 June 2025, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the downing of a Russian Su-35 in the Kursk region, but no details were provided.

