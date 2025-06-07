9 731 82
Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down in Kursk direction - Air Force. VIDEO
This morning, on June 7, 2025, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in a successful operation by the Air Force in the Kursk direction!
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
"This morning, on June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful operation of the Air Force in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down! Together to victory!" the statement reads.
No further information is available at this time.
