Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down in Kursk direction - Air Force. VIDEO

This morning, on June 7, 2025, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in a successful operation by the Air Force in the Kursk direction!

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

No further information is available at this time.

