Russian aircraft, probably MiG-31 and Su-30/34, were hit at Savasleyka airfield, - General Staff

On the night of 9 June, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, struck the "Savasleyka" airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the Russian aggressor uses it to strike at the territory of Ukraine. In particular, MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, regularly take off from this military facility.

According to preliminary information, two units of enemy aircraft (probably MiG-31 and Su-30/34) were hit.

The results of combat operations are being clarified," the General Staff added.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that a plant that had manufactured antennas for the "Shaheds" was hit in Cheboksary. It was also reported that the Russians claimed an attack on military airfields: explosions were heard near Savasleyka and Buturlinovka.