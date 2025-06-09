Russians claim attack on military airfields: explosions heard in the Savasleyka and Buturlinovka areas

On the night of Monday, 9 June, residents of the Voronezh, Tambov and Nizhny Novgorod regions of the Russian Federation heard explosions amid a UAV attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

In particular, residents of Savasleyka, Nizhny Novgorod region, reported sounds similar to a UAV flight. As it is known, Savasleyka is home to a military airfield.

Residents of the Lipetsk region also heard sounds similar to a UAV flying overhead and explosions.

In addition, explosions have been reported over the Buturlinovka military airfield in Voronezh region.

Before that, the channels reported on a drone attack on the Tambov region. Witnesses heard UAVs, helicopters, shots, and explosions.

Last night, drones attacked Cheboksary. It is likely that the VNIIR plant, which develops and manufactures relay protection and automation systems for substations, was hit.

