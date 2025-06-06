Preemptive strike: Engels and Dyagilevo air bases targeted – General Staff

Defense Forces launch preemptive strike on Russian air bases and other key military targets – General Staff

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Saratov region

"On the night of June 6, a successful strike was carried out on the Engels air base in Russia’s Saratov region – a known location of enemy aircraft concentration remaining after the Security Service of Ukraine’s earlier operation. The Dyagilevo air base in Ryazan region was also hit. This base hosts aerial refueling aircraft and escort fighters used to support missile strikes against Ukrainian territory. In addition, strategic bombers used by the enemy are launched from Dyagilevo," the statement reads.

In Saratov region, multiple hits on at least three fuel and lubricant storage tanks were confirmed, followed by ignition and a large-scale fire at the facility.

The occupiers’ emergency services failed to contain the blaze, with heavy smoke reported. Dozens of explosions were recorded in the target area. Damage assessment is ongoing.

Ryazan region

A successful fire strike was also carried out on the Dyagilevo air base. Enemy air defenses were observed operating in the Ryazan region. A fire was reported in the target area. The results of the strike are being clarified.

Ukrainian defenders also struck a number of key enemy facilities on Russian territory and in temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.

In particular, a logistics hub of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia’s 72nd Motorized Rifle Division was hit near the village of Kulbaky in Kursk region. The results of the strike are being assessed.

The operation was carried out by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces.

