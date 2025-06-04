Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 991,820 people (+1,020 per day), 413 aircraft, 10,884 tanks, 28,711 artillery systems, and 22,678 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 991,820 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 4.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 991820 (+1020) people,

tanks - 10884 (+3) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22678 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 28711 (+88) units,

MLRS - 1402 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1176 (+0) units,

aircraft - 413 (+0) units,

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical UAVs - 38924 (+176),

cruise missiles - 3271 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 50730 (+123) units,

special equipment - 3907 (+2)

Watch more: Russian infantryman swats down Ukrainian kamikaze drone with backpack, triggering detonation. VIDEO

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.