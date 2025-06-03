ENG
Russian infantryman swats down Ukrainian kamikaze drone with backpack, triggering detonation. VIDEO

Fighters of the 4th Battalion "Syla Svobody" of the 4th Rapid Response Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Sergeant Serhii Mykhalchuk "Rubizh" of the National Guard have released a compilation showing the elimination of Russian infantry.

The video of the combat work was published on the battalion's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

