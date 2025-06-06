Russians report drone attack on Saratov and Engels area. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of June 6, attack drones targeted the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

Local public pages in Saratov region shared a video in which the sound of a flying drone and gunfire can be heard. The footage was reportedly filmed in Saratov region, but has not been independently verified.

The air raid alert in connection with the drone attack was reported by the monitoring channel Radar.ru and the governor of Saratov region, Roman Busargin.

"The Ministry of Defense has issued information about a UAV threat. Local alert systems have been activated in areas under potential threat," Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian military, two bomber aircraft reportedly took off from the Engels airbase and headed toward launch areas over the Caspian Sea.

Later, Russian public channels claimed that a Ukrainian drone allegedly struck the "Oblaka" residential complex in Engels.

Fire in Engels

Russian sources report a major fire following a Ukrainian drone strike in Engels, where a military airfield is located. According to unconfirmed reports, the fire broke out at a local oil depot.

Local residents say that at least three fuel tanks at the regional oil refinery are burning as a result of the drone strikes.

The city hosts the "Kristall Plant" fuel storage base operated by Rosrezerv, which supplies fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield.

The fire was also reported by SHOT, a Telegram news channel loyal to the Russian authorities, citing local residents.

However, many Telegram channels refer to a "fire at the oil refinery," even though the Saratov Oil Refinery is located on the opposite bank of the river, about ten kilometers from the road bridge.

Ukrainian drones have previously targeted the Engels airbase, the fuel depot, and the refinery multiple times — both last year and earlier this year. In several instances, fires broke out at both the base and the refinery.