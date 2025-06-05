ENG
Russians claim attack on Millerovo airfield in Rostov region

UAVs attacked Millerovo airfield

On the night of 5 June, explosions were heard in the Rostov region. Local residents claim that drones attacked the Millerovo military airfield.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

Acting Governor of Rostov Region Yury Slyusar confirmed the drone attack in the Millerovo district.

According to him, damage was recorded in the village of Sulin as a result of the fall of the UAV debris. Buildings, power lines and cars were damaged there.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has already reported that 11 drones were allegedly shot down over the Rostov region between 22:00 and 00:00.

Read more: Russia tries to downplay scale of strategic aviation losses after SSU’s ’Pavutyna’ operation. SATELLITE IMAGES

