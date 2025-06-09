Plant that manufactured antennas for "shaheds" was hit in Cheboksary, - General Staff of AFU

The Ukrainian defence forces hit a Russian military-industrial complex where antennas for the "Shaheds" had being manufactured.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"As part of reducing the enemy's ability to manufacture air attack equipment, on the night of 9 June, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, hit the facilities of "VNIIR-Progress" JSC of "ABS Electro" LLC in the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic, Russia.



This is a facility of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, a manufacturer of navigation equipment," the statement said.

It is noted that the company provides production of adaptive antennas "Kometa", which are used in particular in Shahed-type strike UAVs, unified planning and correction modules (UPCM) for guided aerial bombs (GAB), and other high-precision weapons.

At present, the facility has been confirmed to have been hit by at least two UAVs and a large-scale fire has ensued. The results of the damage are being clarified.

