Drones attacked Cheboksary: powerful explosions were heard, fire broke out. VIDEO

On the night of 9 June, drones attacked Cheboksary, the capital of the Chuvash Republic of Russia. There were powerful explosions and a fire broke out at one of the enterprises.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.

According to locals, the VNIIR plant (All-Russian Research Institute of Relay Construction) was hit.

The head of the Chuvash Republic, Oleg Nikolayev, confirmed the UAV attack on Cheboksary.

According to him, two drones allegedly "crashed" on the territory of the VNIIR enterprise, which is why "a responsible decision was made to temporarily suspend production to ensure the safety of employees".

"All the services are working in an enhanced mode, we hold the situation under full control," Nikolayev said.

VNIIR develops and manufactures relay protection and automation systems for substations. In 2007, a separate division, VNIIR-Progress, was established to develop electronic systems for military equipment.

Main areas of activity:

Navigation and transport equipment, namely GNSS receivers and antennas, including the Kometa module for GLONASS/GPS/Galileo of the same type used in UAVs and missiles ("Iskander-M", "Kalibr", etc.);

Production of circuit breakers, contact and non-contact equipment, relays, including for submarines ("Yasen-M" project).

Development of PAC for shipbuilding, energy and industry - including SDR, SCADA systems, electric drives.

Development and production of electronic modules, applied computer and peripheral equipment, and SBIS elements.

