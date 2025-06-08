Attack on Iskander missile complex in Bryansk region: 8 Russian military personnel killed, 5 wounded - ASTRA. MAP

During the Ukrainian attack on the Iskander system in the Bryansk region, 8 Russian servicemen were killed and 5 more were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, ASTRA writes about this with reference to sources.

ASTRA has found out the details of the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Iskander missile system on 5 June 2025, which was previously reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to ASTRA, the attack took place early in the morning, with the target area located near the village of Martyanivka, Klinets district, Bryansk region. The attack was carried out with several missiles.

"Eight Russian servicemen were killed and five others were wounded, ASTRA sources in the region's medical services added," ASTRA said.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that on 5 June, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defence Forces, launched a missile strike on the area where a unit of the Russian missile forces was concentrated in the Bryansk region. Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that three Russian Iskander missile systems had recently been destroyed.