ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11553 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
6 299 18

General Staff confirmed strike on Russian missile unit in Bryansk region. VIDEO

Today, on 5 June, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defence Forces, launched a missile strike on the area where a unit of the Russian missile forces was concentrated in the Bryansk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A unit of the 26th missile brigade of Russian troops, from the area of the town of Klintsy, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, tried to strike at one of the Ukrainian settlements. Probably at Kyiv," the General Staff noted.

However, thanks to effective reconnaissance and the coordinated work of the Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, the targets were successfully destroyed. One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two more were likely damaged.

"The results of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff said.

Watch more: Ukrainian kamikaze drone zigzags through forest thickets towards Russian tank. VIDEO

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4145) elimination (5256) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2941)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 