Ukrainian kamikaze drone zigzags through forest thickets towards Russian tank. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator flew through the forest thickets and found the location of a Russian tank.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's skilful combat work was posted on social media.

"A Ukrainian fibre-optic drone tracked the movement of a Russian tank. The outskirts of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The work of drone operators of the unmanned systems battalion of the 57th separate motorised infantry brigade," the video's commentary reads.

