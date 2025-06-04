Occupier shoots down Ukrainian drone with rifle butt and disappears in cloud of smoke and fire. VIDEO
A video of the occupier shooting down a Ukrainian drone with the butt of assault rifle was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that at the moment of impact, the drone's charge detonates and the occupier disappears in a puff of smoke and fire.
