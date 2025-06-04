ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11820 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
2 726 13

Occupier shoots down Ukrainian drone with rifle butt and disappears in cloud of smoke and fire. VIDEO

A video of the occupier shooting down a Ukrainian drone with the butt of assault rifle was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that at the moment of impact, the drone's charge detonates and the occupier disappears in a puff of smoke and fire.

Watch more: Russian man frantically beats Ukrainian drone that has fallen to ground with stick and disappears in cloud of smoke and fire. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9304) odd things (58) elimination (5248) drones (2456)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 