Russian man frantically beats Ukrainian drone that has fallen to ground with stick and disappears in cloud of smoke and fire. VIDEO
A Russian soldier struck a Ukrainian drone with a stick, which fell next to the occupier and did not explode.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the curious confrontation between the occupier and the drone was published on social media. The recording shows that the drone's charge detonated after the impact and the occupier disappeared in a cloud of smoke and fire.
