Russian pulling three anti-tank mines on rope and explodes on road. VIDEO

Two Russian soldiers self-destructed while setting up the barriers.

According to Censor.NET, the explosion was probably caused by anti-tank mines that the Russian was dragging onto the road. One of his accomplices was also killed - he was scattering tyre urchins on the road. At least two other Russians were wounded. One of them was filming the work of his accomplices.

"Two Russian conscripts exploded on mines while installing barriers in the border area due to a violation of security rules," the commentary to the video reads.

