Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 996,150 people (+1,120 per day), 414 aircraft, 10,911 tanks, 28,892 artillery systems, 22,748 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 996,150 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 8.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 996150 (+1120) people,

tanks - 10911 (+7) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22748 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 28892 (+42) units,

MLRS - 1410 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1183 (+2) units,

aircraft - 414 (+1) units,

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 39651 (+158),

cruise missiles - 3315 (+7),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 51225 (+146) units,

special equipment - 3911 (+3)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

