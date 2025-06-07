1 993 3
Our paratroopers repelled Russian assault, destroyed enemy vehicles and motorcycles, and attacked infantrymen. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade continue to successfully destroy enemy mobile targets. The drones are targeting enemy vehicles, motorcycles and movement between positions.
This was reported by the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
