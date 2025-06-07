Defence forces destroyed Russian mortar, two cars, communications antenna, two UAV launch sites and seven occupiers. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, reconnaissance and strike groups of the Furia combat aircraft of the Gart Brigade discovered and hit a Russian mortar, two vehicles, a communication antenna, two enemy UAV launch sites with FPV drones and dropped bombs, and neutralised seven occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

