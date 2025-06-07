ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9953 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
570 1

Defence forces destroyed Russian mortar, two cars, communications antenna, two UAV launch sites and seven occupiers. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, reconnaissance and strike groups of the Furia combat aircraft of the Gart Brigade discovered and hit a Russian mortar, two vehicles, a communication antenna, two enemy UAV launch sites with FPV drones and dropped bombs, and neutralised seven occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Watch more: Occupiers are increasingly resorting to assaults on motorcycles and buggies in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9325) liquidation (2478) Kharkivska region (676)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 