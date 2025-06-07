Occupiers are increasingly resorting to assaults on motorcycles and buggies in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk sector, Russians are increasingly resorting to assaults on motorcycles and buggies. One such episode was recorded by the Forpost brigade: enemy groups tried to break through to the defenders' positions at high speed, but in a matter of seconds they came under the targeted attack of FPV drone operators.

These breakthrough attempts are taking place around the clock. The occupiers are trying to use the factor of speed and surprise to disorient Ukrainian defenders and strike at the fortifications, Censor.NET reports.

