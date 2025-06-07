ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 995,030 people (+1,120 per day), 10,904 tanks, 28,850 artillery systems, 22,737 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 995030 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 6.06.25 are approximately

  • personnel - about 995030 (+1120) people,
  • tanks - 10904 (+15) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 22737 (+52) units
  • artillery systems - 28850 (+56) units,
  • MLRS - 1410 (+4) units,
  • air defense systems - 1181 (+1) units
  • aircraft - 413 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 337 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 39493 (+300),
  • cruise missiles - 3308 (+37),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 51079 (+166) units
  • special equipment - 3908 (+1).

Watch more: National Guard troops eliminated Russians on electric scooters attempting to approach our positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

