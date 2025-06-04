National Guard troops eliminated Russians on electric scooters attempting to approach positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd "Spartan" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan, have eliminated Russian assault troops attempting to advance using electric scooters.

Footage of the combat operation was published on the brigade’s Telegram channel, as reported by Censor.NET.

Russian forces are trying at all costs to advance toward Defense Forces positions in the Pokrovsk direction and have recently begun attempting high-speed breakthroughs to reach the front line.

"Just the other day, the occupiers tried delivering ammunition and supplies to a staging point using a motorcycle, and even attempted to slip between our combat positions on electric scooters. But our drone operators were faster. The enemy personnel were eliminated, and their transport was turned into scrap metal," the brigade commented in reference to the released footage.

