National Police fighters eliminate 108 Russian soldiers in Toretsk direction over past month. VIDEO
In the Toretsk direction, fighters of the unit of the unmanned systems battalion of the "Khyzak" Patrol Police Brigade struck 17 UAVs, 2 dugouts, 6 vehicles, and 1 communication antenna over the course of May.
Additionally, the fighters eliminated 108 Russian soldiers, Censor.NET reports.
