ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5677 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
933 10

National Police fighters eliminate 108 Russian soldiers in Toretsk direction over past month. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, fighters of the unit of the unmanned systems battalion of the "Khyzak" Patrol Police Brigade struck 17 UAVs, 2 dugouts, 6 vehicles, and 1 communication antenna over the course of May.

Additionally, the fighters eliminated 108 Russian soldiers, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: From DIU special forces strike, both occupiers and their body parts were blown into air. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9317) liquidation (2471) police forces (1567)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 