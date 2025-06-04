3 842 4
From DIU special forces strike, both occupiers and their body parts were blown into air. VIDEO
Using remote mining and precise FPV drone strikes, Ukrainian special forces destroyed enemy equipment.
Footage of the operation was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (DIU), according to Censor.NET.
The operation was carried out by UAV operators of the Paragon unit, part of HUR’s "Timur" Special Unit, in the Kupiansk direction.
The fighters operated on the right bank of the Oskil River. First, they remotely mined the approaches to Russian positions. Then, Ukrainian forces conducted pinpoint FPV drone strikes. As a result, dozens of enemy shelters were destroyed, along with a Russian tank, and more than 20 invaders were eliminated.
