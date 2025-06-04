SSU releases unique footage of "Pavutyna" special operation that struck 41 Russian strategic military aircraft. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released some of the most striking video footage showing successful strikes on Russian strategic aircraft. As part of the special operation "Pavutyna" ("Spider's Web"), which was personally overseen by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and executed by SSU Chief Vasyl Maliuk together with the agency’s team, 41 Russian aircraft were hit.

According to Censor.NET, a significant portion of the aircraft were destroyed beyond repair, while others will take years to restore.

The footage captures FPV drone strikes carried out by the SSU on four Russian airbases: Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo, and Belaya. These airfields hosted the strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly launches attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities. Among the aircraft struck were the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, as well as the An-12 and Il-78.

The total aviation losses inflicted on the enemy amount to 41 aircraft.

See more: Operation "Spider Web": four Tu-22 and three Tu-95 aircraft destroyed at Russian airbase "Belaya". PHOTOS

During the operation, a modern UAV control technology was used, combining autonomous artificial intelligence algorithms with manual operator input.

Read more: General Staff on results of SSU’s operation "Spider Web": Russia lost 41 military aircraft. INFOGRAPHICS

In particular, some drones, after losing signal, switched to executing the mission using AI along a pre-programmed route. Upon approaching and identifying a designated target, the warhead was triggered automatically.

As a reminder, the estimated value of the equipment destroyed during the SSU’s special operation exceeds $7 billion.

Read more: Russia "would mount significant retaliation against Ukraine for strikes" on airbases, - NYT