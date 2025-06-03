Operation "Spider Web": four Tu-22 and three Tu-95 aircraft destroyed at Russian airbase "Belaya". PHOTOS

The network showed the consequences of Ukrainian drones hitting the Russian airbase Belaya in the Irkutsk region of Russia as part of the SSU's Pavetina special operation. Strategic bombers were destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Thus, at the Belaya airfield, it was possible to verify the destruction of four Tu-22s and three Tu-95s. Another Tu-95 is likely to have been damaged.

The analysis of video and satellite imagery also allowed the publication to independently confirm the destruction of at least 11 Russian strategic bombers as part of the SSU's Operation "Spider Web" on 1 June 2025 - 7 Tu-95 (and one probably damaged), 4 Tu-22 M3 and one An-12 cargo plane, which is not a strategic aircraft.

SSU special operation "Spiders Web"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Spider Web", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's Spider Web special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on Operation Spider Web.

On 3 June, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been downed as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on 1 June 2025.