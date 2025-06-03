DIU: Russia has strong missile production and enough stockpiles for mass strikes on Ukraine

Russia retains a significant stockpile of missiles of various types, allowing it to continue launching large-scale strikes against Ukrainian territory.

This is according to data from the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, provided at the request of NV and reported by Censor.NET.

As of mid-May 2025, Russia's arsenal includes:

around 600 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

over 100 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles;

nearly 300 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

more than 300 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

over 400 Kalibr cruise missiles;

up to 300 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;

700 units of Oniks cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles;

60 North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles;

approximately 11,000 surface-to-air guided missiles for S-300P/S-400 air defense systems.

Read more: Senator Graham to Medvedev: You making it clear to world that Putin and Russia are not remotely interested in peace

In addition, Ukraine’s military intelligence notes that Russia’s defense industry continues to produce the following quantities of missiles each month:

60–70 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

10–15 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles;

20–30 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

60–70 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

25–30 Kalibr cruise missiles;

up to 10 Kh-32 cruise missiles;

20–30 units of Oniks and Tsirkon missiles combined.

This indicates that Russia not only retains a substantial missile stockpile, but also has the capacity to replenish it on a continuous basis — posing a threat to Ukraine in the medium term.

As a reminder, U.S. intelligence has assessed that Russia is likely to "launch a significant response against Ukraine" for the recent strikes on airbases inside Russian territory as part of Operation Pavutyna (Spider's Web).

Read more: Consequences of "Pavutyna" Operation: satellite images of the Russian airfield "Belaya" have appeared. PHOTO