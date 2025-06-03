Russia "would mount significant retaliation against Ukraine for strikes" on airbases, - NYT

US intelligence expects Russia "would mount a significant retaliation against Ukraine for the strikes" on airbases located in Russia during "Pavutyna" Operation.

This was reported by the NYT with reference to intelligence data and its own sources, Censor.NET informs.

However, as noted, the intelligence does not yet know what exactly and where Russia can strike.

"Officials believe Moscow could renew drone strikes on civilian targets, hit the energy grid or launch new waves of intermediate-range ballistic missiles," the publication says.

The publication also emphasizes that "Pavutyna" Operation demonstrated Ukraine's ability to use relatively cheap drones to destroy expensive aircraft and strike targets far from its borders.

"By launching a brazen drone attack on airfields and military aircraft deep inside Russia, Ukraine continues to change the way warfare is conducted in the 21st century, U.S. officials and military analysts say.

U.S. and European security officials said combat damage estimates from Sunday's attacks were still coming in, but they estimated that up to 20 Russian strategic jets may have been destroyed or seriously damaged, dealing a serious blow to Russia's long-range capabilities," the newspaper writes.

According to officials, Russia's losses include six Tu-95 long-range strategic bombers and four Tu-22Ms, as well as A-50 military aircraft used to detect air defense and guided missiles.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

