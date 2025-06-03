A satellite image confirms the destruction of at least one long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 as a result of the SSU's Operation "Pavutyna".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Geoint.

Satellite imagery confirms the destruction of at least one long-range radar detection aircraft A-50. The post reads:

"High definition satellites are suspected to have captured multiple damaged early warning aircraft at Ivanovo Severniy Air Force Base (with signs of damage still visible on the apron) from Mizarvision."

Read more: Trump’s reaction to SSU’s Operation Pavutyna: War must end – White House