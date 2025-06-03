ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13048 visitors online
News Massive destruction of Russian aircraft SSU Operation Pavutyna
7 717 17

Operation "Pavutyna": at least one A-50 aircraft destroyed at "Ivanovo" airbase. SATELLITE IMAGE

A satellite image confirms the destruction of at least one long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 as a result of the SSU's Operation "Pavutyna".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Geoint.

A-50 aircraft

Satellite imagery confirms the destruction of at least one long-range radar detection aircraft A-50. The post reads:

"High definition satellites are suspected to have captured multiple damaged early warning aircraft at Ivanovo Severniy Air Force Base (with signs of damage still visible on the apron) from Mizarvision."

Read more: Trump’s reaction to SSU’s Operation Pavutyna: War must end – White House

Author: 

plane (931) elimination (5234) aerodrome (145)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 