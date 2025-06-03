Operation "Pavutyna": at least one A-50 aircraft destroyed at "Ivanovo" airbase. SATELLITE IMAGE
A satellite image confirms the destruction of at least one long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 as a result of the SSU's Operation "Pavutyna".
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Geoint.
Satellite imagery confirms the destruction of at least one long-range radar detection aircraft A-50. The post reads:
"High definition satellites are suspected to have captured multiple damaged early warning aircraft at Ivanovo Severniy Air Force Base (with signs of damage still visible on the apron) from Mizarvision."
