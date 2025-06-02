Trump’s reaction to SSU’s Operation Pavutyna: War must end – White House

The United States has, for the first time, commented on the destruction of Russian strategic aviation assets carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) on June 1 as part of Operation Pavutyna ("Spiderweb").

This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, as cited by Sky News and reported by Censor.NET.

"President Trump’s reaction is that this war needs to come to an end. This war has been brutal from both sides and too many people have died," she said in response to a journalist’s question about Trump’s reaction.

"President [Trump] wants this war to end at the negotiating table, and he has made that clear to both leaders — publicly and privately," Leavitt added.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

