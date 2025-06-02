Operation "Pavutyna": SSU strikes 41 aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160, - Maliuk

The SSU's Operation "Pavutyna" is unprecedented and unique.

This was announced by the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk, Censor.NET reports.

The drone strikes hit 41 aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s, Tu-22 M3s and Tu-160s, he said.

"The destruction of enemy bombers is a task set by the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He personally supervised the course of the special operation, which was prepared by the Security Service. The enemy has been bombing our country almost every night from these aircraft, and today they actually felt that "retaliation is inevitable". The SSU is doing and will continue to do everything possible to protect Ukraine and stop Russian shelling," Maliuk stressed.

According to the SSU chief, he had been heading the working team preparing the special operation for more than a year and a half.

Read more: Drone attack on Russian airbases is huge shame for Putin and his military - Welt

As a result, the SSU drones worked out the targets at 4 Russian military airfields at once - "Belaya", "Dyagilevo", "Olenya" and "Ivanovo". Thanks to the plan, the largest number of enemy aircraft was destroyed at once.

"In total, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at Russia's main airfields were hit. It was not just a devastating blow to enemy aircraft, but a serious slap in the face to the power and terrorist nature of the Russian Federation," Maliuk said.

The estimated cost of the enemy's damaged strategic aviation is more than USD 7 billion.

According to Vasyl Maliuk, the special operation "Pavutyna" took place simultaneously in three time zones and was extremely complex from a logistical point of view.

Read more: Zelenskyy listened to Maliuk’s report on strikes against Russian airfields: Absolutely brilliant independent achievement by Ukraine. PHOTOS

First, the SSU sent fpv drones to Russia, and later mobile wooden houses. Already on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of the houses, placed on trucks. At the right time, the roofs were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit the designated targets - Russian bombers.

"In accordance with the laws and customs of war, we have worked out absolutely legitimate targets - military airfields and aircraft that bomb our peaceful cities. So we are actually demilitarising Russia, because we are destroying military targets. And our strikes will continue as long as Russia terrorises Ukrainians with missiles and shaheds," added the SSU chief.

Read more: "Office" of Operation "Pavutyna" on Russian territory was located directly next to Russian FSB headquarters in one of their regions, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

SSU special operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Pavutyna", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on the Operation "Pavutyna".

See more: SSU operation "Pavutyna": warehouse where drones used to attack airfields were stored was discovered in Chelyabinsk. PHOTOS