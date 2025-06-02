SSU operation "Pavutyna": warehouse where drones used to attack airfields were stored was discovered in Chelyabinsk. PHOTOS

In Chelyabinsk, Russia, a warehouse was discovered that was allegedly used to store drones that attacked Russian airfields.

This was reported on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the landlords and tenants of a Chelyabinsk warehouse that could have been used to store drones used to attack Russian airfields were detained.

The warehouse itself was searched. Russian security forces took samples to check for the presence of explosives in the warehouse.

